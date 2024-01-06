Rain, snowfall likely across Himachal from Jan 9-10

The local meteorological office here on Saturday predicted a wet spell in the state on January 9 and 10 with the possibility of rain and snowfall across the state. The MeT also cautioned of dense fog during the morning hours in Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaulakuan) and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh) districts on Sunday.

Another fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 8, it added. The MeT predicted rain in low hills on January 9 and rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills on January 9 and 10.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures across different places in the state on Saturday and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

