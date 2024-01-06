Russian missile attack kills 11 in Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east: Donetsk regional governor
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:51 IST
A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region said.
"Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district," Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Pokrovsk lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Vadym Filashkin
- Telegram
- Pokrovsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine shoots down 24 of 28 Russian drones in overnight strike
Russian rouble edges back towards two-week low vs dollar
Polish foreign minister Sikorski arrives in Kyiv: Ukrainian official
China seeks exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian LNG plant - source
Head of Russian space company arrested on fraud charge - state media