Russian missile attack kills 11 in Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east: Donetsk regional governor

A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region said.

"Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district," Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pokrovsk lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)