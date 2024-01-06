Left Menu

Russian missile attack kills 11 in Pokrovsk in Ukraine's east: Donetsk regional governor

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 21:51 IST
A Russian missile strike killed 11 people on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region said.

"Eleven dead, including five children - these are the consequences for now of strikes on Pokrovsk district," Vadym Filashkin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pokrovsk lies in Ukrainian-held territory, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Donetsk, the Russian held centre of the region.

