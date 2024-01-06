T'gana govt to unveil master plan for Industrial development by 2050

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would unveil a 'mega master plan' to achieve industrial growth in the entire Telangana State by 2050. The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat, said the government will pursue a new friendly policy to attract investments. The CM said there is no place for misconceptions and apprehensions with regard to industrial development, according to an official release.

Reddy assured that every rupee invested by industrialists in Telangana would enhance the value of their investment. He made it clear that the government will adopt a new policy and dispel doubts that the Congress government focused only on the welfare of rural people and development of rural areas.

He felt that industrial development should not be confined to Hyderabad alone. All regions of Telangana shall grow like Hyderabad. He said the government's main objective is to expand industrial development to rural Telangana. The CM said the prosperity and welfare of villages and rural areas is also closely linked with the fast pace development and investments in the cities and towns.

As part of this policy, the CM said Telangana will be divided into three clusters. ''An Urban Cluster will be developed within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), Semi Urban Cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Rural cluster will be developed in the surrounding area after the Regional Ring Road. These clusters will help to encourage the establishment of industries,'' the release said.

Reddy said the government has a clear vision regarding promotion of the pharma industry. Pharma Villages will be developed instead of Pharma Cities, it said.

CM Revanth Reddy clarified again on the expansion of Metro Rail services in the meeting with CII representatives, another release said.

Earlier, it was planned to expand the metro services on a 32 km stretch from Gachibowli to Airport. It was not of much use to the common people and the CM said that people belonging to well-off sections living in the surrounding areas of Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills were using their own vehicles. The chances of using the metro services on the proposed Gouliguda - Falak Nama - Airport route and LB Nagar airport route are more. The CM said this route will help a lot of people who go to the airport to give send off to their family members going to Arab countries. Meanwhile, a separate release quoted Reddy as saying that the Welspun Group expressed its readiness to invest more in Telangana. A delegation led by Welspun group Chairman BK Goenka met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister said that the government will pursue a new friendly policy for industrial development and inviting investments. He assured all kinds of support to the company.

''BK Goenka said Welspun company will invest Rs 250 crore in IT services launched in Chandan Valley Industrial Sector soon. His company is ready to provide IT jobs to the youth of Vikarabad and Adilabad districts in order to develop and promote IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities,'' the release said.

