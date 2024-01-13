Left Menu

Karnataka govt gives nod to 73 projects worth over Rs 3,900 cr

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:30 IST
Karnataka's State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by Minister M B Patil has granted approval to 73 projects worth Rs 3,935.52 crore.

The projects are expected to generate employment for nearly 15,000 people, according to a statement.

Proposals submitted by Bengaluru-based companies -- ETL Secure Space Limited, and DhaSH PV Technologies Private Limited -- which are going to invest Rs 490.5 crore and Rs 346.35 crore respectively were among the marquis projects greenlighted by the panel.

Patil, the minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development said the projects that received a nod would ensure equitable investment across the diverse regions of the state.

Many of the projects approved by the SLSWCC would be implemented in the districts of North Karnataka, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

