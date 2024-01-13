Left Menu

Keystone Realtors sales bookings up 26 pc to Rs 1,423 cr in Apr-Dec

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd has sold properties worth Rs 1,423 crore during the April-December period this fiscal, registering a 26 per cent growth annually because of strong housing demand.

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd has sold properties worth Rs 1,423 crore during the April-December period this fiscal, registering a 26 per cent growth annually because of strong housing demand. Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors markets its properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand. It mainly focuses on developing housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing earlier this week, the company's sales bookings in volume terms rose 9 per cent to 0.82 million sq ft during the April-December period of this fiscal from 0.75 million sq ft in the year-ago period. Amount collected from customers increased 32 per cent to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,163 crore during the period under review, as per the filing. In the first nine months of this fiscal, Keystone Realtors has launched four projects with an estimated sales value of Rs 2,238 crore. Keystone Realtors has completed 23 million sq ft area so far, and has a pipeline of of over 39 million sq ft. The company has a portfolio of 34 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and 25 forthcoming projects.

