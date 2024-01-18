Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold wave; Patiala coldest at 3.1 deg C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:59 IST
Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold wave; Patiala coldest at 3.1 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold-wave conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal levels in most parts of the states on Thursday.

As biting cold gripped Punjab and Haryana as fog enveloped many places including Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Ambala in both the states.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala reeled at 3.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Amritsar shivered at 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's low was 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the report.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold wave conditions at 5.1, 3.6, 4.2 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the cold wave, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place as it reeled at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced the cold wave at 5.1, 4.5, 4.4, 7.2, 6.2 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024