Over 600 km of cycle tracks developed, 76,000 CCTV cameras installed in 100 smart cities: Centre

More than 600 kilometres of cycle tracks have been developed in 100 smart cities while over 76,000 CCTV surveillance cameras installed so far, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, 6,855 ''smart classrooms'' and 40 digital libraries have been developed. Also, over 50 lakh solar and LED streetlights have been installed and over 89,000 km of underground electricity cabling constructed, it said.

The ministry said special purpose vehicles in these 100 cities are developing around 8,000 multi-sectoral projects worth more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore while 6,650 projects worth Rs 1.32 lakh crore have been completed till January 15 this year.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry released data on smart city projects at a time when the deadline for the mission is scheduled to end in June this year.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ''smart solutions''.

The ministry said 674 economic infrastructure projects have been completed and 263 more are under implementation with a total investment worth more than Rs 13,800 crore, a move that will establish smart cities as growth hubs which attract investments and create jobs through the establishment of start-up incubation centres and market redevelopment projects.

Mission Director Kunal Kumar said integration of intelligent traffic management systems having surveillance systems has improved road safety and added that more than 76,000 CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in 100 smart cities which helps in monitoring crime.

He said that as part of boosting urban mobility, these 100 cities have completed around 1,300 smart mobility projects and 383 projects are nearing completion.

''The total investment in the development of smart mobility projects is more than Rs 40,000 crore. ''Over 2,500 km of smart roads with universal accessibility, utility ducts and proper signages have been developed. Over 7,500 new buses, including more than 2,000 electric buses), have been procured. Over 600 km of cycle tracks have been developed in 100 smart cities under the Mission,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, intelligent transport management systems have been implemented and monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centres which is improving traffic operations, enforcing traffic violations and improving journey time.

The statement said that the implementation of smart infrastructure projects such as 600 smart energy, and 1,250 water and sanitation projects have been completed. As part of developing vibrant public spaces, over 1,377 projects are being developed across 100 smart cities, including the development of 180 waterfront projects in 47 cities.

Also, 170 projects have been executed, focusing on cultural heritage, and 200+ markets redeveloped across 68 cities. As many as 155 environmental sensors have been installed and more than 5,300 personnel and volunteers trained for disaster response.

Recognising the need for collaborations/partnerships with the private sector to bring efficiencies 186 public-private-partnership projects have been completed and 20 projects under progress with total investments worth around Rs 11,000 crore.

