Left Menu

Arunachal: Nalo calls for collective efforts to preserve hornbills

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-01-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 10:02 IST
Arunachal: Nalo calls for collective efforts to preserve hornbills
Nakap Nalo Image Credit: Twitter(@nakapnaloffcial)
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo called for concerted efforts from all sections of the society to protect hornbills, the state bird.

Inaugurating the ninth Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival at Seijosa on Thursday, he noted the cultural significance of the great hornbill and advocated for a collective effort to safeguard these critically endangered birds.

The festival, which would continue till Saturday, was showcasing the dedicated efforts towards the conservation of nature and wildlife at Seijosa.

The minister hailed the event as 'one-of-a-kind' in the state, lauding the role played by the Forest Department and local communities in providing sanctuary to the endangered hornbills.

Highlighting the decline in hornbill numbers and their fragmented distribution, Nalo said that while the state government takes initiatives to provide a secure habitat, the responsibility lies with the common people to contribute to their protection.

On local MLA Biyuram Wahge's proposal to declare Seijosa a heritage village, he said he would raise it with the government.

Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Tana Showren spoke about the deep-rooted connection between conservation and tribal traditions, and advocated for a balanced approach, combining indigenous and scientific methods in conservation practices.

''Hornbills soar as ambassadors of the skies, reminding us that nature's beauty is a fragile gift. We must safeguard it with reverence and respect,'' he said.

Several events were being held as a part of the festival, including bird-watching, cultural programmes, literary competitions, short film screenings and mountain terrain biking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024