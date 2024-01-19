Odd News Roundup: Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province

Left Menu

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province

An Italian province is turning to DNA tests to tackle the scourge of dog mess on the streets. Once a dog DNA registration database is up and running, street cleaners and health officials in Bolzano will be able to collect abandoned poop, have it genetically tested and then trace the owners who will face fines of 50 to 500 euros ($54 to $540).

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

