Aaditya takes aim at MP Shrikant Shinde for leading official tour to Netherlands

In a post on X on Friday, Thackeray, without naming Shinde, said an MP from the gang of traitors has gone to the Netherlands along with the civic commissioners of Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane, and additional commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA.Since when has the government of Maharashtra started allowing MPs to lead delegations for the Urban Development Department, the Shiv Sena UBT leader asked.Is the leading of this delegation because the said person is a son of the minister of the concerned dept or because he is an MP Thackeray sought to know.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has taken an aim at Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrikant Shinde for going to the Netherlands on an ''official tour'' along with the officials of a few civic bodies. In a post on X on Friday, Thackeray, without naming Shinde, said an MP from the ''gang of traitors'' has gone to the Netherlands along with the civic commissioners of Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane, and additional commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Since when has the government of Maharashtra started allowing MPs to lead delegations for the Urban Development Department, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

''Is the leading of this delegation because the said person is a son of the minister of the concerned dept or because he is an MP?'' Thackeray sought to know. ''Has Ministry of External Affairs given clearance for this tour and does it allow countries to directly take MPs to lead delegations with administrators of municipal corporations, in the absence of democratically elected representatives? Who has paid for this trip? The Govt of Maharashtra or the Netherlands Govt?'' the former minister asked. Shrikant Shinde is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

