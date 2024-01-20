Fire breaks out at turmeric warehouse in AP

A major fire broke out at a turmeric warehouse in a village in Guntur district and firefighters are trying to put out the blaze raging since January 19 evening, police said on Saturday.

Two fire service personnel and as many warehouse workers suffered minor burn injuries while trying to douse the flames.

According to police, the blaze erupted around 4 pm on Friday at Shubam Maheshwari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd at Duggirala village.

“Workers had gone for a lunch break when the fire broke out. We are yet to receive a complaint from the warehouse operators,” an official told PTI.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and are trying to bring the fire under control, besides evacuating people in the vicinity. Cause of the fire is still not known, they added.

