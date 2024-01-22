Left Menu

UK minister: BBC should lose criminal prosecution powers over licence fee

Frazer also said on Monday she was extending the remit of regulator Ofcom to cover the BBC's News website as part of a mid-term review of its charter, which expires at the end of 2027. In a written statement to parliament, she said that audiences were increasingly consuming content online and they expected the same standards of impartiality across the BBC's television, radio and online services.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:30 IST
UK minister: BBC should lose criminal prosecution powers over licence fee
Lucy Frazer Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's BBC should not be able to pursue criminal prosecutions against viewers for not paying the TV licence fee, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said, adding that an examination of the broadcaster's powers would be in its next charter review.

Convictions for not paying the licence fee are in the spotlight after Britain's Post Office used its own powers to wrongly convict hundreds of its branch managers for false accounting, fraud and theft since the turn of the century. "I don't think it's appropriate for the BBC to have criminal tools in its armoury in relation to prosecutions," Frazer told Times Radio on Monday.

"I think that there are issues in relation to criminal prosecutions, especially for those people who are the most vulnerable." The TV licence, which funds the national broadcaster, is set to rise by 10.50 pounds in April to 169.50 pounds ($215) a year.

In December, Frazer said her department would review the BBC's long-term funding options, including how it could increase its commercial income. Frazer also said on Monday she was extending the remit of regulator Ofcom to cover the BBC's News website as part of a mid-term review of its charter, which expires at the end of 2027.

In a written statement to parliament, she said that audiences were increasingly consuming content online and they expected the same standards of impartiality across the BBC's television, radio and online services. ($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024