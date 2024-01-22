Left Menu

Devotee suffers heart attack at 'Pran Pratishtha' event, IAF's mobile hospital saves him

These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:34 IST
Devotee suffers heart attack at 'Pran Pratishtha' event, IAF's mobile hospital saves him
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a timely medical intervention, a mobile hospital of the IAF's rapid response team saved a devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple here on Monday.

After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment, capitalising on the critical golden hour -- the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event which is crucial for successful emergency treatment, a statement said.

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava's blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added.

The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient's condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care, according to the statement. Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals under the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, according to a statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Sunday. These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024