Left Menu

Prez confers Bal Puraskars, urges children to take up sports for mental, physical wellbeing

Sports not only keep you physically and mentally healthy but also develops teamwork and preparedness for healthy competition, Murmu said.Outlining the role of youngsters in nation building, she stressed on empowering children in technology, and encouraging them towards innovation and entrepreneurship.There is a need for everyone to contribute to providing a right direction to youngsters, the president said.On tackling environmental pollution and global warming, she commended Indias efforts to promote green and clean initiatives such as green hydrogen, solar energy and biofuels.The president said, The impacts of environmental pollution and global warming are causing concern worldwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:32 IST
Prez confers Bal Puraskars, urges children to take up sports for mental, physical wellbeing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cautioning youngsters against excessive use of electronic devices, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said it is leading to an increase in various health issues and urged them take up at least one sports.

Murmu was addressing a gathering at the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar function here. The award was given to 19 children -- nine boys and 10 girls -- from 18 states and Union Territories for exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking and selfless service.

She also stressed on the importance of responsible use of technology. While commending the use of technology by children for educational and personal development, the president cautioned against its misuse, citing concerns such as deep-fakes, financial frauds and child exploitation.

''Social media, while a powerful tool for communication and awareness, is also misused for spreading rumours. Therefore, it is essential to stay vigilant and avoid such activities as a wrong step can jeopardise your future,'' Murmu said.

She called on youngsters to take up sports, highlighting that the holistic benefits include physical and mental well-being, teamwork and preparedness for healthy competition.

''Excessive use of devices like mobiles, laptops and televisions has led to a decline in physical activities among today's generation. This has resulted in an increase in various health issues. I urge the youth to at least engage in one sport, even if not as a career choice,'' the president said. ''Sports not only keep you physically and mentally healthy but also develops teamwork and preparedness for healthy competition,'' Murmu said.

Outlining the role of youngsters in nation building, she stressed on empowering children in technology, and encouraging them towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

There is a need for everyone to contribute to providing a right direction to youngsters, the president said.

On tackling environmental pollution and global warming, she commended India's efforts to promote green and clean initiatives such as green hydrogen, solar energy and biofuels.

The president said, ''The impacts of environmental pollution and global warming are causing concern worldwide. India is playing a crucial role in building a green and clean world by promoting green hydrogen, solar energy, and biofuels.'' ''Good habits developed in childhood stay with you throughout life. Therefore, I advise everyone to adopt a lifestyle that is environmentally friendly, reducing the pressure on Mother Earth. Proper utilisation of natural resources is crucial,'' she said.

The president called for collective efforts and urged youngsters to become beacons for the entire world. President Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the award's recipients on Tuesday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024