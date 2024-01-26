DMs of all districts in Delhi to stay overnight in selected villages, hold talks with residents

The district magistrates of all 11 districts will stay overnight in selected villages on January 27 and January 28 to draw up specific plans for the restoration and development plan for the villages, Raj Niwas officials said. This is the second time the district magistrates will be staying overnight at selected villages.

''On Lt Governor V K Saxena's directions and following encouraging results from the exercise earlier this month, all district magistrates of 11 districts will visit and stay overnight in selected villages over the coming weekend on January 27 and 28,'' an official said.

During the stay, district magistrates will hold 'Samvaad' (talks) with the residents of the village and its neighbourhood villages and prepare the plan under "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan" to be implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The exercise aims at chalking out the restoration and development plan for Delhi's villages, in consultation with the villagers, under the ambitious "Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan", being executed by DDA at a cost of more than Rs 800 crore. Continuing with the exercise of staying the night over in villages to get a first-hand experience through "samvaad" with the villagers, senior nodal officers, district magistrates and senior officers from all stakeholder departments like DDA, MCD, DJB and PWD, etc., will stay overnight, in identified villages across all 11 districts of Delhi. Following Saxena's announcement on January 2, after a 'Samvaad@Raj Niwas' with representatives from 180 villages, all 11 district magistrates reached selected villages on January 7 in the morning and stayed the night over. ''The experience last time had proven to be extremely enriching with the feedback from villagers helping the officials to chalk out specific programmes to be undertaken under the "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan". Encouraged by the success thereof, this will be the second "Samvaad" between officials and the villagers, as directed by the Lt Governor,'' the official said.

The selected villages in the 11 districts are -- Neelwal in west district, Madanpur Dabas in northwest district, Chhawla in southwest, Bhati in south, Aali in southeast, Dallupura in east, Saboli in Shahdara, Badarpur Khadar in northeast, Burari in central, Rangpuri in New Delhi and Mugheshpur in north district respectively. On day one of their visit, the DMs will hold 'Samvaad' with residents of the villages where they are staying as well as those in the neighbourhood over the first three hours, starting at 11 am. From 3 pm to 6 pm, they will be visiting important sites for inspection as per the works identified during the preceding 'Samvaad' along with all officers concerned of various line departments, which include DDA, Revenue, DJB, MCD, etc. From 6 pm to 7 pm, a 'Charcha' (discussion) by night fire will be held along with all residents where they will be asked to share their grievances and feedback. The second round of 'Samvaad' will resume on Sunday between 7 am to 11 am to share the tentative roadmap for the development of the villages, at different locations.

