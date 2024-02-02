'Rashtra Mandir' in Ayodhya realisation of deep-seated faith of Indians: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said the establishment of ''Rashtra Mandir'' in form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple stands as profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the Budget session, Patel said, ''As you all are well aware, the year 2024 has etched an indelible mark in the history of India. After a wait spanning almost five centuries, our ideal Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his new (navya), grand (bhavya) and divine (divya) temple in his birth place, Ayodhya. This divine event was witnessed by the entire world.'' ''The establishment of 'Rashtra Mandir', in the form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, stands as profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. It represents a momentous re-establishment of India's cultural pride. We all have entered into the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal'. In this extraordinary period, the divine representation of our cultural heritage will serve as a perennial source of inspiration for us and future generations to embrace and uphold the noble ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram,'' Patel said.

The UP governor further said, ''Our government has successfully implemented significant infrastructure development projects in Ayodhya, ensuring the devotees from across the nation and the world can have hassle-free darshan of the revered Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple and can offer their prayers. Ayodhya is now endowed with superb connectivity through water, land and air. Ongoing development initiatives, valued at approximately Rs 31,000 crore, are currently in progress. Presently, Ayodhya with its Treta Yug glory is establishing new benchmarks as an exemplar of urban development and prosperity.'' She also said the enshrinement of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla in the new temple is poised to strengthen the concept of ''Ram Rajya''.

''Embracing this profound ideal, my government is consistently making planned efforts. Currently, the auspicious Magh Mela is going on in Prayagraj. Viewing this year's Magh Mela as a preparatory event for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, the government has made meticulous arrangements for the safety, service and convenience of saints, bathers, devotees, kalpvasis, as well as tourists, researchers and inquisitive individuals coming from various parts of the world. I am fully confident that Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 will set a new global record in terms of effective management and widespread public participation,'' Patel said.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a ''strong, capable and divine'' India of the next 1,000 years.

As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign, mostly under the Hindutva banner, to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.

