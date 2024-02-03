Left Menu

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 10:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on Saturday afternoon to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in the state, including the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur, officials said.

The prime minister will reach the Jharsuguda airport around 1 pm, and head to the IIM-Sambalpur campus where CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join him, they said.

Besides the Rs 400-crore campus, Modi will also unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 68,000 crore. These projects span sectors such as power, roads and railways.

Modi will address a public meeting at Remed Ground around 3 pm, before leaving for Guwahati, officials said.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for the PM's visit, they said.

