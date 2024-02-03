Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha on Saturday to unveil projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.In a post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being among the people here. It is a matter of immense joy that development works worth over Rs. 68,000 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:44 IST
PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha on Saturday to unveil projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being among the people here. “On the way to Sambalpur, Odisha. I look forward to being among the people there. It is a matter of immense joy that development works worth over Rs. 68,000 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. ''These works are linked to the energy, coal, connectivity, railways and more. The permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur will also be inaugurated, which will improve educational infrastructure as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024