Rijiju inaugurates several projects in Arunachal

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated several projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district.

Addressing a gathering at Gangte, Rijiju, the Minister for Earth Science, claimed that remote areas of the state have witnessed massive development in the last 10 years.

Rijiju inaugurated five projects undertaken by the Public Works Department, including the construction of infrastructure of Gangte Government Upper Primary School at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, inspection bungalow at Gangte at Rs 2.5 crore, ground at Rai Balo Government Secondary School at a Rs 1 crore, multipurpose community hall at Dambu Happa village at Rs 4 crore and two badminton courts at Chambang town at Rs 1.5 crore.

He said the government is committed to providing LPG connections to every house, and all villages in the state will have 100 per cent mobile connectivity in the coming months.

