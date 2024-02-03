Left Menu

Rijiju inaugurates several projects in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:33 IST
Rijiju inaugurates several projects in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated several projects in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district.

Addressing a gathering at Gangte, Rijiju, the Minister for Earth Science, claimed that remote areas of the state have witnessed massive development in the last 10 years.

Rijiju inaugurated five projects undertaken by the Public Works Department, including the construction of infrastructure of Gangte Government Upper Primary School at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, inspection bungalow at Gangte at Rs 2.5 crore, ground at Rai Balo Government Secondary School at a Rs 1 crore, multipurpose community hall at Dambu Happa village at Rs 4 crore and two badminton courts at Chambang town at Rs 1.5 crore.

He said the government is committed to providing LPG connections to every house, and all villages in the state will have 100 per cent mobile connectivity in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024