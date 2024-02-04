Left Menu

Bill for NFIR almost ready; likely to be introduced in next session: DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth has said that a draft Bill for setting up a National Financial Information Registry NFIR is almost ready and it may be introduced in the July session.The objective is to build a public infrastructure for credit-related information and the right information can be made available by the NFIR to lending agencies.A National Financial Information Registry will serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:54 IST
Bill for NFIR almost ready; likely to be introduced in next session: DEA Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth has said that a draft Bill for setting up a National Financial Information Registry (NFIR) is almost ready and it may be introduced in the July session.

The objective is to build a public infrastructure for credit-related information and the right information can be made available by the NFIR to lending agencies.

A National Financial Information Registry will serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information. This will facilitate efficient flow of credit, promote financial inclusion, and foster financial stability.

''Stakeholder consultations on the draft bill are over now and it is almost ready. We will shortly take it to the Cabinet for its approval but introduction in this session will not be possible,'' Seth told PTI in an interview.

However, he said, the Bill may be introduced in the July session.

The July session would be the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections in the next couple of months. During the session, the full Budget for FY25 will be presented.

Talking about the benefits of large outlay on capital expenditure, Seth said, it has a multiplier effect on the economy, attracts private investment and generates jobs for factory workers, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled persons.

The government in the Interim Budget 2024-25 has hiked capital expenditure (capex) by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the next financial year from Rs 9.5 lakh crore estimated for the current financial year.

Infra-spending has a multiplier effect on the economy. This means that not only does the project contribute immediately through increased demand for labour and construction materials but also through the second-order effects in terms of improved connectivity.

Various studies have estimated the multiplier to be between 2.5-and 3.5 times. So for every rupee spent by the government in creating infrastructure, GDP gains are worth Rs 2.5-3.5.

According to NITI Aayog, in times of economic contraction, this multiplier is larger than the one during economic expansion. This implies that public investment, if timed and targeted right, can actually 'crowd-in' private investment rather than 'crowd-out' such funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024