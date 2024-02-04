Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:33 IST
Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, halts traffic for nearly 4 hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The traffic on strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was stopped for nearly four hours following a landslide in Ramban district as wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall and rain for the second consecutive day on Sunday, officials said.

The rain-triggered landslide struck the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Kishtwari Patheri near Sher Bibi area around 11.15 am, bringing traffic to a halt, officials said.

However, the road clearance agencies immediately pressed men and machinery and managed to clear debris, restoring a partial run of vehicles within four hours, they said. The road at the landslide hit area is rendered single-lane.

According to authorities, most parts of Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch of the highway recorded snowfall, while the rest of the 270-km highway was lashed by rain.

Officials said the helicopter service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district also remained suspended during the day due to inclement weather.

The Bhairo Ghati area of the shrine along with nearby areas witnessed fresh snowfall while the plains including Katra town recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall, they said.

Snowfall was also reported from Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda districts besides the upper reaches of Reasi.

Meanwhile, officials said a pregnant woman in need of medical help was taken from the snow-bound remote Senapathi-Paristan area of Ramban and admitted in the Public Health Centre Ukhral.

Despite continuous snowfall, the district administration of Ramban remained vigilant, ensuring prompt response to emergent situations, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

