UKMTO receives report of incident at sea south of Yemen's Aden - advisory note
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday it had received a report of an incident 50 nautical miles south of Yemen's Aden.
UKMTO added that authorities were investigating the incident and no further details were provided.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aden
- Yemen
- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
Advertisement