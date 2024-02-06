Dr Jitendra Singh releases theme for National Science Day 2024- Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today released the theme for the "National Science Day 2024", titled "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat".

The NSD Theme for this year’s celebration reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for Science, Technology and Innovation and accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies for over-all well-being.

The Theme not only marks a new era but also presents an opportunity for public and scientific fraternity, both domestically and internationally, to collaborate, work together, and contribute to the well-being of India and humanity as a whole. While emphasizing the importance of making India Atmanirbhar through science, it underscores the need to address subjects that hold significance for humanity as a whole.

The National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated every year on 28 February to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Government of India designated 28 February as National Science Day (NSD) in 1986. On this day Sir C.V. Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country. The theme launch will trigger celebrations of NSD specially in schools & colleges throughout the country.

In the wake of recent scientific achievements, it may be underscored that the rising trajectory of India over past 10 years is being witnessed globally. We are globally among the top five countries in scientific research publications, 40th in Global Innovation Index (GII) showcasing remarkable climb from 81st rank in 2015 and our patent filing has crossed 90,000 which is highest in two decades.

All this is due to strengthening of S&T ecosystem in the nation in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Astronomy, Solar & Wind Energy, Semiconductors, Climate Research, Space Research and Biotechnology. Indian scientific breakthroughs have reached from the lab to moon; with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on south pole of moon, India became the first country to achieve this feat.

India is also acknowledged for robust vaccine development capacity, and it has been proved during COVID pandemic. India is now ready to match the global stride in Quantum Technology. The impact of Indian scientific breakthroughs is significantly enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for the common man.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary DST in his welcome address said that as we embark on the celebration of NSD and move ahead with the launch of the theme for 2024, it is clearly evident that our scientific endeavours have the power to shape not only the future of our nation but also contribute significantly towards global advancement.

“As the scientific community from the States S&T Councils have also joined for the launch of NSD Theme, I must say that together we can create an ecosystem that encourages scientific inquiry and collaboration across the nation to leverage the transformative power of science for the greater good,” he added.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr Kalaiselvi, DG-CSIR, Dr. Rashmi Sharma, Head, NCSTC, DST and other Senior officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology took part in today’s event.

(With Inputs from PIB)