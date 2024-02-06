Left Menu

Death toll from Chile wildfires rises to 131

Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

(Adds updated information on state of fires, detail from coroner) VALPARAISO, Chile, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

The death toll from wildfires in central Chile has risen to 131, officials said on Tuesday, with most victims still unidentified in Chile's worst natural disaster in over a decade. The state coroner's office said in a statement posted on X that only 35 people have been identified of the total number of victims.

Firefighters were fighting smaller fires in rural areas on Tuesday after fires scorched neighborhoods in the coastal towns of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso in recent days.

