Workplace Solutions strengthen MillerKnoll’s India presence with biggest showroom in Bengaluru

MillerKnoll has recently opened dealer led showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad marking a significant step in the MillerKnoll's growth journey in India Bengaluru, February 07th, 2024: Workplace Solutions Pvt Ltd, dedicated to providing tailor-made product solutions for Commercial Office Fit-outs, proudly unveiled MillerKnoll's largest showroom in India at Bengaluru, Ulsoor Road. MillerKnoll, a global collective of dynamic design brands, is well known world over for award-winning modern furniture designs and inventive furnishings that improve the human experience wherever people work, heal, learn and live. Within the MillerKnoll collective, brands share a common dedication to unique design, meticulous craftsmanship and research-backed innovations. Extending footprint in south market, marks the fifth dedicated dealer led showroom for MillerKnoll, strategically positioned across major Indian cities. The inauguration ceremony, hosted in Bengaluru, immersed attendees in a diverse portfolio of iconic design brands curated under the MillerKnoll umbrella. Encompassing over 12000 square feet of space spread across 5 levels, the showroom is meticulously designed to narrate the MillerKnoll story, providing customers with an immersive shopping experience that showcases the brand's design approach, innovative concepts, and commitment to sustainability. Sushant Singh, Director, Workplace Solutions, emphasized the significance of Bengaluru as a pivotal market for MillerKnoll that redefines furniture design for the 21st century in harmony with the everchanging needs of architecture and design community. Singh expressed, ''We are thrilled to launch the brand in Bengaluru, thus bringing an exclusive opportunity for enthusiasts to experience the best of designs and to redefine the modern workplace. Assisting in MillerKnoll's India journey brings immense pleasure, offering Bengalureans easy access to a vast array of design options within their home city." Commenting on this milestone Dominik Ramminger, VP, International Channel Development, MillerKnoll, said, "For the brand these launch events symbolize a commitment to the Indian market. It's an opportunity to collaborate with dealers like Workplace Solutions to showcase the collective's diverse portfolio strategically in the south, north and west of India. For dealers, it's a golden opportunity to represent a global leader in modern design, offering an unparalleled array of products for homes, offices and beyond. The recent launches in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and today in Bengaluru is just the beginning, as we have ambitious plans to extend our reach even further in the Indian market". This recent expansion is just the beginning, as MillerKnoll envisions further growth in the Indian market. The grand opening of the Bengaluru showroom promises to be a landmark event, introducing a remodel and refresh that brings a fresh perspective to the portfolio of products. Situated at #8/3, Opposite Sunrise Chambers, Ulsoor Road, Bengaluru- 560042, the MillerKnoll showroom is now open for scheduled customer tours and prospective buyers can contact their MillerKnoll sales representative to arrange a curated tour.

In 2021, following Herman Miller's merger with Knoll, Herman Miller was renamed MillerKnoll, and the brands' shared legacies of sustainable and inclusive design were brought together.

