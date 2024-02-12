Ukraine destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones - Ukraine air force

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones that Russia launched overnight and one Kh-59 cruise missile, Ukraine's Air Force said on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched missiles from S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems on Ukraine, but it did not say how many missiles were launched and whether they hit any targets.

