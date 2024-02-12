Left Menu

Ukraine destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones - Ukraine air force

Updated: 12-02-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:14 IST
Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones that Russia launched overnight and one Kh-59 cruise missile, Ukraine's Air Force said on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched missiles from S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems on Ukraine, but it did not say how many missiles were launched and whether they hit any targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

