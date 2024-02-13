Govt implementing National Geospatial Policy 2022 and expanded access to spatial data

Demonstrating commitment towards inclusive development, the Government is implementing the National Geospatial Policy 2022 (NGP) and has substantially expanded the access and usage of spatial data, improving citizens' services rapidly and increasing it’s reach to the remotest corners of the country.

In order to implement the NGP which was launched in 2022, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) consolidated the governance framework to liberalise geospatial data access. DST is continuously strengthening Geospatial Data Infrastructure and enterprise development. Emphasizing Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is empowering local companies to generate and utilize their own Geospatial data to enhance their global competitiveness. It encourages open standards, open data and platforms.

“The Hon’ble PM has highlighted the role of geospatial technologies in driving inclusion and progress at the UN World Geospatial International Congress. The liberalisation of the Geospatial data access through NGP has been a major step in this direction. It has transformed the way spatial data is used for reaching its benefits to the people," said DST Secretary Professor Abhay Karandikar.

After the policy for liberalisation of data access was announced, under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, the governance framework has been consolidated. The requirement for prior approval, security clearance, license, other restrictions on Geospatial Data and Maps within India have been dispensed with. The pre-existing clearance system has been replaced by self-certification, making access simpler.

To strengthen data infrastructure and improve the availability of and access to better location data across organizations and sectors a pan-India Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) Network has been launched by the Survey of India (SoI). Besides, SoI has surveyed and mapped more than 2.8 Lakhs villages by Drone Flying Under SVAMITVA Scheme covering the states of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

Individuals, Companies and Government Agencies can now process acquired Geospatial Data, build applications, and develop solutions on it as well as use such data products, applications and solutions. Through this as well as through promotion of open standards, open data, and platforms, the NGP has encouraged enterprise development. This will help foster a thriving geospatial industry in the country with active participation from private enterprises.

The citizen-centric Policy is also empowering local companies to generate and utilize their own Geospatial data, enabling innovations and promoting technology innovation and adoption by establishing incubation centers, industry accelerators as well as Geospatial Technology Parks. It is poised to make India a World Leader in global Geospatial space with the best in the class ecosystem for innovation.

Thus, NGP with its focus on freedom to innovate and increase in access of spatial data has become a crucial tool to support National development, economic prosperity and a thriving information economy towards the PM’s dream of vikshit bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)