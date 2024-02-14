Left Menu

Climate activists call for action on climate crisis during protest at Botticelli's 'Birth of Venus' in Florence's Uffizi Gallery

PTI | Florence | Updated: 14-02-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 06:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Two climate activists on Tuesday targeted Botticelli's masterpiece ''The Birth of Venus'' hanging at Florence's Uffizi Gallery, attaching images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region on the protective glass.

Authorities immediately cleared the room and the two protestors were brought by carabinieri for questioning. Under a new law, the protestors risk up to six months of jail time.

The protest materials were easily removed from the glass without leaving a trace, and the room where the painting hangs was reopened within 15 minutes.

The activists from the Last Generation climate movement said they were protesting the Italian government's failure to address climate issues that result in more frequent floods and landslides, including severe flooding in Tuscany last year that left at least six people dead and caused widespread damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

