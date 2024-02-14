Left Menu

Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 net profit grows 6 pc to Rs 30 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:54 IST
Capacit'e Infraprojects Q3 net profit grows 6 pc to Rs 30 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday posted a 6 per rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, driven by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the October-December period of FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 8.57 per cent to Rs 481 crore against Rs 443 crore a year ago.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 89 crore compared to Rs 90 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's order book stood at Rs 9,670 crore as of December 31, 2023, of which the public sector accounts for 65 per cent while the remaining came in from the private sector.

The company's Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, ''Over the past few years, while our order book size has expanded significantly, our project under execution has reduced, leading to higher revenue contribution per project, better management and improved margin profile. The overwhelming response to our Rs 200 crore qualified institutional placement depicts institutional investors' confidence in our business model''.

The equity infusion and additional tie-up of non-fund-based limits from banks will further improve the company's liquidity position, he added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company, which provides end-to-end building construction services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024