Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform conducts Scientific Excursion at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad

Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform conducts Scientific Excursion at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad
A Scientific Excursion at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana, was conducted by Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform with more than 150 students from Ramadevi Public School, Hyderabad and P M Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Hakimpet, Hyderabad yesterday.

This excursion provided the students with a unique opportunity to delve into the world of science, technology, and innovation. It aimed to instill a passion for scientific exploration and discovery within the students.

 

Dr. Vatsala Rani (Principal Scientist and CSIR-Jigyasa Coordinator, CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad) and her Team inspired the students in their scientific pursuits through interactive discussion and lab visits. Within the labs, the students learnt several new things in a practical manner with respect to Anaerobic Gas Lift Reactor Technology, Water Purification Technologies, and Pheromone Technology.

Towards the end of the session, Mr. Aniket Arora (Outreach Coordinator, KAMP) expressed his gratitude to Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy (Director, CSIR-IICT) and Dr. Vatsala Rani (Principal Scientist and CSIR-Jigyasa Coordinator, CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad). He also mentioned the importance of such events and how KAMP believes that such experiential learning is the key to fostering students’ deep interest in and understanding of science & other developments in India. Additionally he informed the students about the upcoming activities like the online Knowledge Sharing Sessions, Scientific Excursions for students as well as Continuous Professional Development for teachers to explore, discover, and engage with various scientific disciplines in a real-world setting at various eminent CSIR laboratories/Research Organisations in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

