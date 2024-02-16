New Unit to Combat Fake News and Crack Down on Rioters, Announces Karnataka CM

An Information Disorder Tackling Unit will be formed in collaboration with the Information Technology and Biotechnology department to take stringent action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday. Presenting the 2024-25 budget in the legislative assembly, the chief minister also said that the state government will initiate stringent action against those who engage in riots.

''As described by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, our state Karnataka is a garden of peace for all communities,'' Siddaramaiah said. ''For hundreds of years, people belonging to different religions, languages, cultures and communities have been living in harmony in this land. Therefore, our government will initiate stringent action against those who engage in riots in the name of caste, religion and language.'' On the Information Disorder Tracking Unit, he said a special cell unit will be formed in the Home department which would be empowered to take suitable legal action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news.

In the wake of increasing cases of fake news and other cybercrime cases, 43 CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police stations will be upgraded with a view to strengthening cybercrime branch in the state to investigate and take effective action against those who deceive innocent people, the chief minister said. Artificial intelligence software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment will be procured at a cost of Rs five crore to ensure the smooth administration and security of all prisons of the state. High-security prisons will be constructed in Shivamogga district at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he added.

To increase efficiency of the Fire and Emergency department, one per cent cess will be levied on property tax of newly constructed multistoried buildings according to the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964. Under the Police Gruha-2025 scheme, 1,128 police quarters have been constructed so far and the construction work of 2,956 police quarters is under progress at a cost of Rs 800 crore. Rs 200 crore will be provided for the year 2024-25 for this project. “Own buildings will be constructed for the police stations and offices that don’t have buildings at a cost of Rs 30 crore, and necessary equipment and software will be provided to strengthen mobile forensic and audio-visual branch of Forensic Science Laboratories at the cost of Rs 10 crore,” the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)