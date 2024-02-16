Karnataka to promote multi-modal integration of public transport to reduce traffic, pollution

While unveiling the state budget for 2024-25, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that promoting public transport is his priority to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in Bengaluru.

The chief minister said that integrating various modes of transport such as metro rail, suburban rail and bus services of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will help achieve the goal in the state capital. The chief minister said that by March 2025, an additional 44 km will be added to the existing 74 km of Metro lines. Furthermore, Metro Rail project Phase-2 and Phase-2A from Outer Ring Road to Airport Road will be completed by June 2026.

He announced that the Metro Rail Service in the city has become profitable (operational profit) for the first time in its history this year.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the state government has accorded administrative approval for works under Namma Metro Phase-3 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. Approval of the central government is awaited, he said.

A draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for construction of a Metro Line from Sarjapura to Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle and connecting to Hebbal via Mekhri Circle under Namma Metro Phase-3A. This project will also be submitted to the Centre for approval, the chief minister said.

A feasibility report will be prepared for extending Metro Rail from Bangalore International Exhibition Centre to Tumakuru and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to Devanahalli through a Public Private Partnership, Siddaramaiah said.

Stating that the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) had been moving at a 'snail's pace,' he said it had picked up momentum after his government assumed power.

Civil works for Corridor-2 from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara are being implemented speedily and work orders have been issued for construction of a 46.2 km long line from Heelalige to Rajanukunte under Corridor-4, he said, elaborating about BSRP.

The CM said that Requests for Proposal (RFP) have been invited for operation and management of rolling stock and agreements have been signed with European Investment Bank and KfW Development Bank (Germany) for financial assistance.

''This year we will draw the attention of the Central government towards this ambitious project (BSRP) and urge them to provide additional grants. The state government will release matching grants,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding city buses, the chief minister said that 1,334 new electric buses and 820 BS-6 diesel buses will be added to the BMTC fleet in the coming days.

A vehicle tracking mobile app with women's safety features is being developed by the BMTC for the benefit of commuters, he informed the house. Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Magadi and Bidadi towns in the vicinity of Bengaluru will be developed as satellite townships with road and rail connectivity, he added.

