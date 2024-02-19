Left Menu

Culture of red tape replaced with red carpet for investors in UP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an environment of trade, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh in the seven years of the double-engine government, and added the culture of red tape has been replaced with a red carpet for investors.In his address at a ground-breaking ceremony for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore here, he said, Seven-to-eight years ago, one could not even think that such an environment of investment and jobs would be made in UP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:20 IST
Culture of red tape replaced with red carpet for investors in UP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an environment of trade, development and trust has developed in Uttar Pradesh in the seven years of the ''double-engine'' government, and added the culture of ''red tape'' has been replaced with a ''red carpet'' for investors.

In his address at a ground-breaking ceremony for projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore here, he said, ''Seven-to-eight years ago, one could not even think that such an environment of investment and jobs would be made in UP. Crime and riots were common then and no one would have even believed if anyone said that UP would be developed.'' ''It has been seven years since the double-engine government was formed in UP. In these years, UP has removed the red tape culture and replaced it with red carpet culture. In the last seven years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded. An environment of trade, development and trust has developed in UP in the last seven years,'' he said.

Modi said that the BJP's ''double-engine'' government has shown that no one can prevent development to happen if the intention is there. ''The exports from UP have doubled in the past years. UP has done commendable work in electricity production and transmission. UP is the state with the most number of expressways in the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024