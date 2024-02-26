Assam assembly nod to amendment bills on VDOs, municipal cadres’ roles

The Assam Assembly on Monday passed a new legislation aimed at making the village defence organisations (VDO) more responsive to meet challenges posed by changes in socio-economic and demographic spheres.

The Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was passed by voice vote, amends relevant sections of the original act of 1966 pertaining to definition, duties and functions of the VDOs.

The ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the bill said it seeks to re-orient the VDOs to make them “responsive to the current changing scenario and to keep pace with new challenges faced by socio-economic and demographic changes”.

The House also passed The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was moved by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal.

It amends the original act of 1956 for defining the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadres.

The new legislation will broadly address the power of municipalities for appointment of staff, power of the state government over the municipal employees and roles and responsibilities of the Urban Engineering Service and Urban Financial Service, among others.

The assembly also passed six bills for amendments to as many autonomous councils to remove the provision of village council from these areas.

All the bills were moved by Tribal Affairs (Plain) Minister Ranoj Pegu.

