Left Menu

Assam assembly nod to amendment bills on VDOs, municipal cadres’ roles

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:07 IST
Assam assembly nod to amendment bills on VDOs, municipal cadres’ roles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly on Monday passed a new legislation aimed at making the village defence organisations (VDO) more responsive to meet challenges posed by changes in socio-economic and demographic spheres.

The Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was passed by voice vote, amends relevant sections of the original act of 1966 pertaining to definition, duties and functions of the VDOs.

The ‘statement of objects and reasons’ of the bill said it seeks to re-orient the VDOs to make them “responsive to the current changing scenario and to keep pace with new challenges faced by socio-economic and demographic changes”.

The House also passed The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was moved by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal.

It amends the original act of 1956 for defining the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadres.

The new legislation will broadly address the power of municipalities for appointment of staff, power of the state government over the municipal employees and roles and responsibilities of the Urban Engineering Service and Urban Financial Service, among others.

The assembly also passed six bills for amendments to as many autonomous councils to remove the provision of village council from these areas.

All the bills were moved by Tribal Affairs (Plain) Minister Ranoj Pegu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024