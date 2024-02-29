Man, 60, dies in fire in Srinagar's Nawa Kadal area
A 60-year-old man died while another was injured in a fire in Nawa Kadal area of the Srinagar city here on Thursday, officials said.
A massive fire broke out in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal locality of the city, engulfing three residential houses in the area, they said. Heavy damage was caused to these structures.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Two people were injured in the fire, including the owner of one of the houses, who later succumbed, officials added.
The deceased has been identified as Bashir Ahmad.
