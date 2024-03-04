Left Menu

Governments of other states can develop dharmshalas at religious places in MP: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday invited governments of other states to build dharmshalas lodging facilities at prominent religious spots in Madhya Pradesh for the visiting devotees.Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting before leaving for Ayodhya where he, state ministers and their wives are scheduled to offer prayers at the Lord Ram temple later in the day.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday invited governments of other states to build dharmshalas (lodging facilities) at prominent religious spots in Madhya Pradesh for the visiting devotees.

Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting before leaving for Ayodhya where he, state ministers and their wives are scheduled to offer prayers at the Lord Ram temple later in the day. The chief minister termed the Ayodhya visit a ''very important occasion'' and said the government will expedite the implementation of various decisions regarding the development of religious spots in MP. ''Our government will also make efforts to build a dharmshala (lodging facility) in Ayodhya for pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh. We will also try to provide land to governments of other states for (constructing) dharmshalas at prominent religious places in MP for pilgrims from their states,'' Yadav said.

Since a large number of people from various parts of the country visit the famous temples in Ujjain and Omkareshwar in MP, governments of other states can build dharmshalas at these spots, he added.

He proposed the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to speed up the development of religious places by coordinating with various departments such as Religious and Endowments, Revenue, and Culture.

''The government is of the view that temples should also become the centres of social consciousness and harmony where functions like mass marriages could be organised,'' Yadav added.

