Third phase of Samruddhi Expressway inaugurated in Nashik district

The third phase includes a viaduct, a bridge on the Darna River, eight small bridges, nine overpasses, four interchanges at toll plazas and 14 toll booths, the release said.With this, 625 km of the 701 km-long expressway named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is now open for traffic, while work is underway on the remaining stretch from Igatpuri to Aamne, it stated.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:18 IST
The third phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway was inaugurated and thrown open for traffic in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday. As per an official release, the 24.8 km stretch from Bharveer to Igatpuri will cut the travel time to Shirdi from Thane and Mumbai by one hour. State Public Works Department Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the stretch in the presence of State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar.

A plaque was unveiled on the occasion at Igatpuri toll plaza at Nandgaon Sado.

The newly inaugurated stretch covers 16 villages in Igatpuri taluka. The third phase includes a viaduct, a bridge on the Darna River, eight small bridges, nine overpasses, four interchanges at toll plazas and 14 toll booths, the release said.

With this, 625 km of the 701 km-long expressway named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is now open for traffic, while work is underway on the remaining stretch from Igatpuri to Aamne, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

