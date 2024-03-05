UP govt approves proposal for formation of Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region on lines of NCR

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government on Tuesday approved the proposal related to the formation of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region on the lines of the NCR and other regional development authorities.

The ordinance in this regard seeks to advance development projects through collaboration and coordination among all authorities while ensuring the preservation of their respective entities.

The primary aim is to foster planned development akin to the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), an official release issued here said.

Notably, recognising the necessity for organised growth within the state capital region particularly in the districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, which neighbour Lucknow, there has been a long standing demand to curtail unplanned development, the release said.

The state cabinet also gave its go ahead to the proposal of Phase-1B East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro.

As part of this initiative, a metro line spanning 11.865 km from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj will be established. This decision aims to enhance transportation convenience in Lucknow. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,801 crore, with a targeted completion date set for June 30, 2027.

The plan entails the construction of 12 stations, comprising five elevated and seven underground stations. The metro line will consist of 4.286 km elevated track and 6.879 km underground track.

