Second Ukrainian drone hits iron ore refinery in Russia's Kursk region -governor

A second Ukrainian drone struck the Mikhailovsky GOK iron ore refinery in Russia's Kursk region on Wednesday, shortly after an earlier attack at the plant, regional governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

He said there were no casualties from either of the strikes. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)