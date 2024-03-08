Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal area ushered in industrialisation era: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal area has ushered in the era of industrialisation, defying earlier perception that this area is incapable of progress.

''The inauguration of the first CBG located at Usar in Dhuriapar marks a significant milestone for our industrial landscape. This plant will not only generate employment opportunities for the youth but also enhance the income of our farmers,'' the chief minister said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Indian Oil's CBG (compressed biogas) plant built at Dhuriapar along with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the chief minister also dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 222 crore to Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

This includes the inauguration of 20 development projects valued at more than Rs 68 crore and the laying of foundation stone for 17 projects worth over Rs 154 crore.

The chief minister also stressed that the CBG plant exemplifies the transformation of waste into wealth, ultimately augmenting the income of farmers.

Reflecting on the past, Yogi recalled how decades ago, the sugar mill in Dhuriapar struggled to operate due to the scarcity of sugarcane, leading many to believe that progress was unattainable.

''But, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the industry is flourishing here now,'' he said.

The chief minister mentioned that Dakshinanchal is being linked to GIDA through the Gorakhpur Link Expressway of Purvanchal Expressway.

Its work is in the final stage. Simultaneously, the construction of Ramjanaki Marg is progressing rapidly.

With the expansion of GIDA, Dakshinanchal is poised to enter a new era. This development will enable local youth to find employment opportunities within the region, eliminating the need to seek jobs elsewhere. Moreover, it is anticipated that individuals from across the nation and globe will flock to Dakshinanchal for employment, he said.

He highlighted that among the 120 individuals employed at the CBG plant, some hail from Gorakhpur, while others come from Lucknow, Jhansi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Bengal.

Skill development initiatives will further enhance opportunities for local youth.

Additionally, farmers stand to increase their income by supplying stubble, while cattle herders can benefit from supplying cow dung.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister's intention is also to increase the income of 'annadata' farmers. He said that when the 'annadata' is content, the nation will prosper.

Further, he emphasised that the CBG plant will play a crucial role in conserving nature and the environment. ''The stubble, which was previously burnt, will now be utilised here, providing additional income to farmers,'' he stated. ''Moreover, the organic fertiliser produced will contribute to the health of 'Mother Earth.' Embracing organic fertilisers will ensure the sustained fertility of our fields,'' the chief minister added.

Asserting that under PM Modi's leadership, the world witnessed a new India characterised by progress, faith, security, and abundant livelihood opportunities for the youth, Yogi Adityanath appealed to citizens to re-elect the Modi government.

