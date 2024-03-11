Left Menu

Muslims in J&K to begin Ramzan fasting from Tuesday

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:58 IST
Muslims in J&K to begin Ramzan fasting from Tuesday
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir will begin fasting for the holy month of Ramzan on Tuesday after the crescent was sighted on Monday evening, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasirul Islam said.

''Tuesday will be observed as the first day of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir as there are enough credible evidences about the sighting of the moon,'' Islam said.

The fasting month will last 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of Shawwal moon on the ninth or tenth day of April. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk after the pre-dawn meal 'sehri' and break their fast at sunset with 'iftar'. The end of the month is marked by Eid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024