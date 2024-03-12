Left Menu

Fire breaks out in south Mumbai building; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 00:05 IST
A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Monday night, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The fire, which started at around 10pm, engulfed the third floor of Pathare building/Ali Akbar Chawl, he added.

''There was no report of anyone getting injured. Three fire engines along with ambulances and other vehicles were sent to the spot,'' he added.

The blaze was doused after 90 minutes, the civic official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

