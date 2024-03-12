Left Menu

“The Government will now consider this advice and make decisions on it later this year.”

12-03-2024
Commission’s advice on Emissions Trading Scheme auction tabled
  • New Zealand

Recommendations from the Climate Change Commission for New Zealand on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) auction and unit limit settings for the next five years have been tabled in Parliament, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“The Commission provides advice on the ETS annually. This is the third time the Commission has provided independent advice to inform New Zealand ETS auction settings, and I thank the Commission for their work.

“The Government will now consider this advice and make decisions on it later this year.”

Following public consultation, set to occur before mid-2024, proposed changes to the ETS will be finalised by the end of September 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

