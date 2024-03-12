Left Menu

Webb and Hubble affirm Universe's expansion rate, but mystery continues

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-03-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 11:25 IST
Webb and Hubble affirm Universe's expansion rate, but mystery continues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope have affirmed the Universe's expansion rate. The two telescopes tag-teamed to produce definitive measurements, supporting the idea that something other than measurement errors is influencing the expansion rate.

One of the biggest conundrums in cosmology is that the current rate of the expansion of the universe is faster than what astronomers expect it to be. Hoping to relieve the Hubble Tension, some scientists speculated that unseen errors in the measurement may grow and become visible as we look deeper into the universe.

The SH0ES (short for Supernova H0 for the Equation of State of Dark Energy) team, led by Adam Riess, a physicist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, obtained additional observations with Webb of objects - critical cosmic milepost markers, called Cepheid variable stars, which now can be correlated with the Hubble data.

The team's initial Webb observations in 2023 successfully showed that Hubble was on the right track in firmly establishing the fidelity of the first rungs of the so-called cosmic distance ladder - collective techniques used to measure relative distances in the universe, based on the object under observation.

However, some astronomers suggested that moving outward along the second rung, the cosmic distance ladder might get shaky if the Cepheid measurements become less accurate with distance. This is because the light from a Cepheid variable star may blend with that of a neighboring star, leading to inaccuracies in measurement.

The challenge faced in observing the distant Cepheid variables using Hubble images is that they appear to be more and overlapping with neighboring stars. This effect becomes more pronounced with increasing distance between us and their host galaxies, and requires careful accounting. The certainty of the measurements in visible light is further complicated by the intervening dust.

However, the Webb telescope is better equipped to handle this challenge as it has sharper vision than Hubble at infrared wavelengths, which enables it to slice through the dust and isolate the Cepheids from neighboring stars.

NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will conduct wide celestial surveys to study the influence of dark energy - a mysterious energy causing the expansion of the universe to accelerate.

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024