Webb and Hubble affirm Universe's expansion rate, but mystery continues

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope have affirmed the Universe's expansion rate. The two telescopes tag-teamed to produce definitive measurements, supporting the idea that something other than measurement errors is influencing the expansion rate.

One of the biggest conundrums in cosmology is that the current rate of the expansion of the universe is faster than what astronomers expect it to be. Hoping to relieve the Hubble Tension, some scientists speculated that unseen errors in the measurement may grow and become visible as we look deeper into the universe.

The SH0ES (short for Supernova H0 for the Equation of State of Dark Energy) team, led by Adam Riess, a physicist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, obtained additional observations with Webb of objects - critical cosmic milepost markers, called Cepheid variable stars, which now can be correlated with the Hubble data.

The team's initial Webb observations in 2023 successfully showed that Hubble was on the right track in firmly establishing the fidelity of the first rungs of the so-called cosmic distance ladder - collective techniques used to measure relative distances in the universe, based on the object under observation.

However, some astronomers suggested that moving outward along the second rung, the cosmic distance ladder might get shaky if the Cepheid measurements become less accurate with distance. This is because the light from a Cepheid variable star may blend with that of a neighboring star, leading to inaccuracies in measurement.

The challenge faced in observing the distant Cepheid variables using Hubble images is that they appear to be more and overlapping with neighboring stars. This effect becomes more pronounced with increasing distance between us and their host galaxies, and requires careful accounting. The certainty of the measurements in visible light is further complicated by the intervening dust.

However, the Webb telescope is better equipped to handle this challenge as it has sharper vision than Hubble at infrared wavelengths, which enables it to slice through the dust and isolate the Cepheids from neighboring stars.

NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will conduct wide celestial surveys to study the influence of dark energy - a mysterious energy causing the expansion of the universe to accelerate.