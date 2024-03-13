Foundation for Neglected Disease Research, Bangalore and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) Collaborate to Accelerate Biomedical Innovation

Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) Bangalore and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) announced an impact driven partnership under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program, aimed at advancing healthcare in India. BFI aims to allocate 300,000 USD to FNDR over three years, to support projects aimed at translating research into tangible healthcare solutions. FNDR, a not-for-profit R&D organisation known for its innovative and affordable solutions, is dedicated to discovering and developing drugs, diagnostics, and devices to combat infectious diseases with a high socio-economic impact, including tuberculosis, non-tuberculous mycobacterial diseases, malaria, neglected tropical diseases (Dengue, Leishmania, Rabies), serious bacterial infections, fungal infections, viral infections (Influenza, COVID-19), and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The announcement was made at an event in Bangalore, attended by Dr. Shridhar Narayanan, Chairman and CEO of FNDR, Dr. R K Shandil, Director and Chief Scientific Officer of FNDR, and Dr. Pooja Agrawal, Program Director at BFI. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both the organisations. By combining FNDR's research expertise with BFI's network, BFI aims to make a tangible difference in the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

Sandeep Nailwal, founder and visionary behind BFI, expressed his delight on the announcement of FNDR as one of the infectious disease partners in the BFI-Biome Virtual Network. This collaboration integrates both upstream and deep science, creating an environment that drives innovation leading to transformative health solutions in India and the global south.

Dr. Gaurav Singh, CEO of BFI, expressed his excitement about the network, stating, ''We are delighted to have FNDR join our BFI-Biome Network. This synergy will undoubtedly expedite advancements in Indian biomedical research, ultimately contributing to the betterment of the healthcare ecosystem in India.'' Dr. Pooja Agrawal, Program Director at BFI, emphasised the importance of the collaboration, stating, ''Through this partnership, we hope to accelerate the development and delivery of life-saving treatments and interventions against infectious diseases and neglected tropical diseases that pose a significant burden on the developing world.'' Dr. Satya Prakash Dash, Principal Advisor, BFI, stated, ''The partnership with FNDR aligns with BFI's vision of supporting deep biomedical innovation in India & we look forward to building a strong foundation of biomedical research & innovation.'' Dr. Shridhar Narayanan, Chairman and CEO of FNDR, reflected upon FNDR's achievements, stating, ''Since its inception, FNDR has been dedicated to discovering and developing affordable, innovative solutions to combat infectious diseases with equitable access. FNDR's efforts have been supported by funding and partnerships from across the globe. This has resulted in the development and clinical progression of FNDR's lead candidate for the treatment of tuberculosis, TBA-7371, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The groundbreaking partnership with BFI will help accelerate the discovery and development of much-needed solutions for advancing therapeutic strategies against life-threatening neglected tropical diseases.'' Dr. R K Shandil, Director and Chief Scientific Officer of FNDR, discussed the impactful nature of the collaboration, stating, ''The partnership between FNDR and BFI is focussed on delivering novel and impactful solutions, be it drugs, diagnostics or devices, especially in the neglected tropical disease space. The combined efforts of both the organisations can deliver solutions with a high socio-economic impact.'' For more information about the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program and the collaboration with FNDR, please contact: bfi.biome@blockchainforimpact.in.

About Foundation for Neglected Disease Research: Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) is a not-for-profit biotech R&D organization dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices for diseases with a high socio-economic impact. Since its inception in 2014, FNDR has generated a portfolio of therapeutics in tuberculosis, nontuberculous mycobacteria, malaria, dengue, leishmania, serious bacterial infections, fungal infections, COVID-19 and Influenza, spanning over early-stage discovery to late-stage clinical trials. FNDR's R&D Centre, which includes BSL2 and BSL3 laboratories for both in vitro and in vivo research, is located in Bengaluru, India.

About Blockchain For Impact (BFI): Blockchain for Impact was set up during the 2nd wave of COVID pandemic in India, was created to help support those in need of help. As the world's most transparent healthcare fund, BFI initially worked towards strengthening the Indian healthcare system through a sustained supply of medical equipment, vaccines, and relief kits. However, after the COVID wave, the focus transitioned towards early identification and prevention activities which sufficed in capacity building, genome sequencing, adding hospital beds, vaccination, and awareness campaigns.

What started as a Samaritan in emergency response has now transitioned towards a system that is involved in introducing programmatic interventions across the public health space at micro and macro levels. BFI aims to utilise skills, commitment, and technology to address current challenges and future gaps centred around health to help the marginalised and the vulnerable. With a special focus surrounding Biomedical Research and Innovation, BFI's District-level Full Stack Program, Process-driven Innovation, and Relief work, BFI has been devised for pre-empting, predicting, and preparing India's healthcare system for the inevitable pandemics.

From devising emergency relief measures to bringing programmatic interventions with long-term decision-making in perspective, 'Blockchain For Impact' remains driven towards improving the well-being of the marginalised across various priorities in the public healthcare space and aims to become a holistic support system for the future of Indian healthcare.

Media Contact: Faraz Farooqui, +91 99997 90813, faraz@blockchainforimpact.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360479/BFI_exchanging_MOU_with_FNDR.jpg

