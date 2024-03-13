Fire at mattress factory in Greater Noida, none hurt

Left Menu

Immediately fire tenders were rushed to the site, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.We found that the fire had engulfed the entire warehouse of the company so we deployed all fire tenders available in the district and five private vehicles were also called in.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a mattress-manufacturing factory in Greater Noida on Wednesday in which a lot of property was damaged while no casualty has been reported, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 5.15 pm from the factory located in Site B area of Surajpur, prompting deployment of 15 fire tenders, the officials said.

Dense black smoke billowing from the spot was visible in the sky as several videos and pictures of the incident surfaced on social media.

''Around 5.15 pm, we received information about a fire breaking out at MH Polymer, a company which makes sleeping mattresses from foam. Immediately fire tenders were rushed to the site,'' Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

''We found that the fire had engulfed the entire warehouse of the company so we deployed all fire tenders available in the district and five private vehicles were also called in. Besides this, we sought help from fire tenders from nearby districts also. However, before other help could arrive, we managed to control the blaze with the help of 15 fire tenders and our firefighters,'' Choubey said.

The officer said no person was harmed in the incident although a lot of property was damaged and inspections were on to ascertain the cause of the fire and the value of damage incurred.

In a separate incident at Saini village near D Park in Noida, a calf died after it was engulfed in a fire, according to officials.

The CFO said the fire broke out after diesel leaked from an SUV, which was used to ferry fuel, and fell in the drain along a village street.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire doused within 15 minutes, he added.

