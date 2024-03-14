Patnaik launches Rs 19-crore education complex in Odisha's Malkangiri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a modern educational complex at Badapada in the 'Swabhiman' area of the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Swabhiman Anchal, previously known as the cut-off area in Malkangiri district, was once a stronghold of Maoist insurgents until the state government constructed the Gurupriya bridge, connecting the region.

The educational complex, spanning 7 acres and costing approximately Rs 19 crore, was inaugurated by the CM via video conferencing.

Designed to cater to over 1,000 students from classes 1 to 12, the complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities aimed at preparing students for their future endeavours.

Facilities within the complex include classrooms, a specialised e-library housing 3,000 books, a tribal corner, activity rooms, an NCC room, a computer lab, an ICT Smart Learning Centre, a science lab, and a hostel accommodating 200 boys. Additionally, there is a separate hostel for girls accommodating 500 students.

The complex also features an amphitheatre, garden, sports courts, open gym, solar lighting, solar water supply, water harvesting systems, and various other amenities.

Expressing his special connection to Malkangiri, Patnaik recalled launching major welfare schemes such as the subsidised rice scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), and LAccMI bus in the district.

He emphasised that the educational complex in the tribal hinterland would significantly contribute to the holistic development of students in the region.

