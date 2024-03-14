Left Menu

Patnaik launches Rs 19-crore education complex in Odisha's Malkangiri

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:54 IST
Patnaik launches Rs 19-crore education complex in Odisha's Malkangiri
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a modern educational complex at Badapada in the 'Swabhiman' area of the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district on Thursday.

Swabhiman Anchal, previously known as the cut-off area in Malkangiri district, was once a stronghold of Maoist insurgents until the state government constructed the Gurupriya bridge, connecting the region.

The educational complex, spanning 7 acres and costing approximately Rs 19 crore, was inaugurated by the CM via video conferencing.

Designed to cater to over 1,000 students from classes 1 to 12, the complex boasts state-of-the-art facilities aimed at preparing students for their future endeavours.

Facilities within the complex include classrooms, a specialised e-library housing 3,000 books, a tribal corner, activity rooms, an NCC room, a computer lab, an ICT Smart Learning Centre, a science lab, and a hostel accommodating 200 boys. Additionally, there is a separate hostel for girls accommodating 500 students.

The complex also features an amphitheatre, garden, sports courts, open gym, solar lighting, solar water supply, water harvesting systems, and various other amenities.

Expressing his special connection to Malkangiri, Patnaik recalled launching major welfare schemes such as the subsidised rice scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), and LAccMI bus in the district.

He emphasised that the educational complex in the tribal hinterland would significantly contribute to the holistic development of students in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024