Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, intermittent showers at several places

Higher reaches in Shimla and parts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur received another spell of fresh snowfall on Thursday, according to the meteorological department here.

Widespread intermittent rain was witnessed in Dalhousie, Manali, Jogindernagar, Chamba, Seobagh, Reckong Peo, Chauri, Tissa and Saloni, the weather bulletin showed.

In the past 24 hours, Hansa received 10.1 cm of snowfall, Kalpa 9.6 cm, Kukumseri 6.2 cm, Pooh 6 cm Sangala 5.6 cm, Keylong 5 cm and Khadrala 4 cm, according to the bulletin.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures across the state.

Keylong recording a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius at night was the coldest in the state, the MeT said.

There was an appreciable rise in the maximum temperatures and Una was hottest during the day with the mercury reaching 29 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state for the next six days till March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)