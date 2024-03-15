UKMTO reports incident 50 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's al Hudaydah
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 04:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said early on Friday that it has received a report of an incident 50 nautical miles southwest of al Hudaydah, Yemen.
It added that "authorities are investigating", without giving any more details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
