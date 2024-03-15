Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 06:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- RedBird IMI favours Telegraph sale after Sunak moved to block deal - Shell shakes up climate targets as it plans to keep gas business growing

- UK statisticians threaten strike action over back-to-office mandate - Munich prosecutor opens money laundering probe into Signa

Overview - RedBird IMI is leaning towards a full sale of Telegraph Media Group following the British government's decision to block its Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of the newspaper.

- Shell has weakened some of its climate targets to accommodate plans to keep growing its giant gas business, even as it reaffirmed its long-term commitment to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. - Staff at the Britain's statistics agency are threatening strike action after being ordered back to the office as part of a wider ministerial clampdown on homeworking across the civil service.

- Munich's state prosecutor is looking into allegations of money laundering at the Signa Group, René Benko's collapsed luxury property empire. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

