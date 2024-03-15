PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- RedBird IMI favours Telegraph sale after Sunak moved to block deal - Shell shakes up climate targets as it plans to keep gas business growing

- UK statisticians threaten strike action over back-to-office mandate - Munich prosecutor opens money laundering probe into Signa

Overview - RedBird IMI is leaning towards a full sale of Telegraph Media Group following the British government's decision to block its Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of the newspaper.

- Shell has weakened some of its climate targets to accommodate plans to keep growing its giant gas business, even as it reaffirmed its long-term commitment to cut emissions to net zero by 2050. - Staff at the Britain's statistics agency are threatening strike action after being ordered back to the office as part of a wider ministerial clampdown on homeworking across the civil service.

- Munich's state prosecutor is looking into allegations of money laundering at the Signa Group, René Benko's collapsed luxury property empire. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

